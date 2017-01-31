The Buzz
Recent News
Cranbrook budgeting for $3 million Western Financial Place roof replacementPosted: February 1, 2017 The City of Cranbrook is looking to set aside three […]
305 hectares of critical badger habitat near Kimberley to be restoredPosted: February 1, 2017 An extensive restoration project is underway to enhance critical American badger habitat […]
Trial starts Wednesday for Cranbrook woman accused of poisoning husbandPosted: February 1, 2017 A rare trial begins in Cranbrook Wednesday for a woman […]
Cranbrook to hold candlelight vigil for Quebec mosque shooting victimsPosted: February 1, 2017 Residents of Cranbrook are invited to a Candlelight Vigil Wednesday […]
Invermere high school students build wood duck boxes for Columbia RiverPosted: January 31, 2017 Four students from an Invermere high school are doing their […]
Sports
COTR: Avalanche Women adding new plays to arsenalPosted: February 1, 2017
The College of the Rockies Women’s volleyball team are adding new plays to their arsenal. This from …
COTR: Avalanche Men crack down on defencePosted: February 1, 2017
The College of the Rockies Men’s volleyball team are spending the week cracking down on their strugg …
WHL: ICE allow Tigers to pounce backPosted: February 1, 2017
The Kootenay ICE were overtaken in a 4-3 slug out with the Medicine Hat Tigers. The two teams went b …
KIJHL: Nitros Coach says team will be playoff readyPosted: January 31, 2017
The Kimberley Dynamiters are staying positive despite failing to string wins together since sweeping …