The Buzz
Recent News
gastrointestinal virus contained at Cranbrook’s FW Green HomePosted: January 9, 2017 An outbreak of a gastrointestinal virus at Cranbrook’s FW Green […]
Kimberley Mayor believes RDEK hasty with vote against solar energy testingPosted: January 9, 2017 Kimberley’s Mayor believes there is an opportunity, as a region, to […]
RDEK votes against solar testing proposal, wants more infoPosted: January 9, 2017 The RDEK will not support solar energy testing at five […]
Elkford to do “what’s best for the community” with urban deer issuesPosted: January 9, 2017 Elkford District Council is considering asking residents what they want as […]
Sparwood looks to economic diversification in 2017Posted: January 9, 2017 The District of Sparwood is looking ahead to the potential […]
> View all News <
Sports
ICE trade top scorers Zborosky, Alfaro to HurricanesPosted: January 9, 2017
The Kootenay ICE have shipped off their top two scorers to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Forwards Zak Z …
ICE without two of their best as they defeat GiantsPosted: January 9, 2017
The Kootenay ICE were without two of their best as they took down the Vancouver Giants 3-2 at Wester …
KIJHL: Fernie perfect, Kimberley splitsPosted: January 9, 2017
A perfect weekend for the Fernie Ghostriders. Fernie took a five game losing skid into Friday’s matc …
Nitros’ new starting goalie named Kootenay Conference Player of the MonthPosted: January 6, 2017
The Kimberley Dynamiters will put their eight game winning streak to the test as they welcome league …