Bill Bennett reflects on achievements in final full year as Kootenay East MLA

Posted: December 29, 2016 2016 has been a milestone year for Kootenay East MLA […]
Columbia Valley ends 2016 with new regional app

Posted: December 29, 2016 Columbia Valley will end 2016 with the launch of its […]
Cranbrook work crews slammed by snowstorm, water main breaks

Posted: December 29, 2016 Crews with Public Works are finally able to take a […]
Elk trapped in tarp given new lease on life by Cranbrook COs

Posted: December 29, 2016 Conservation officers in Cranbrook have given an elk trapped in […]
Kimberley Mayor calls flume completion, Gerry Sorensen Way highlights of 2016

Posted: December 29, 2016 The past 12 months saw some significant projects completed in […]
Cranbrook RCMP says drivers need to adjust to conditions after 18 crashes in one week

Posted: December 29, 2016 Cranbrook RCMP have responded to 18 separate collisions on area […]

Sports

KIJHL; Dynamiters prepared for round two of Christmas Classic with Fernie

Posted: December 29, 2016
The Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders are back at it Thursday for the second game of the a …
Kimberley’s Team Buchy 1-and-2 at BC Junior Women’s Curling Championships

Posted: December 29, 2016
A rough start for Team Buchy of Kimberley at the BC Junior Women’s Curling Championships. The girls …
KIJHL; Nitros start Christmas Classic with 5-4 double OT victory over Fernie

Posted: December 29, 2016
The Kimberley Dynamiters fought all the way to a second overtime Wednesday to defeat the Fernie Ghos …
Kootenay Ice lose 4-1 in second half of home-and-home with Lethbridge

Posted: December 29, 2016
The Kootenay Ice split a home-and-home series with Lethbridge, following a 4-1 loss Wednesdayt night …

