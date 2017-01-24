  • coldest night

  Key City Theatre

Teck charged for 2014 fish mortality incident at Line Creek

Posted: January 25, 2017 Three charges have been laid against Teck Coal under the […]
Drivers pass stopped school buses at least twice a month: Columbia Valley RCMP

Posted: January 25, 2017 Columbia Valley RCMP is giving a stern reminder to motorists to […]
Kimberley drafting zoning amendment to clear way for Church Ave housing project

Posted: January 25, 2017 Kimberley is doing all they can to support the creation […]
Transit ridership up 22 per cent in Elk Valley

Posted: January 25, 2017 More people are using public transit in the Elk Valley. […]
Cranbrook’s Idlewild reservoir to be full within weeks

Posted: January 25, 2017 Cranbrook residents still need to stay away from the reservoir in […]
Seniors Care Network hopes proposed Cranbrook facility will help with wait times

Posted: January 24, 2017 The East Kootenay Seniors Care Givers Network believes a so […]

KIJHL says no to expansion in Williams Lake and Quesnel

Posted: January 25, 2017
On Monday the KIJHL moved against expansion, denying franchise bids from Williams Lake and Quesnel. …
WHL: ICE players listed as potential 2017 NHL Draft picks

Posted: January 25, 2017
NHL Central Scouting recently released mid season rankings, touting two Kootenay ICE players as pote …
WHL: ICE suffer 8-1 beating by Tigers

Posted: January 25, 2017
The Kootenay ICE collapsed in a 8-1 home loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers Tuesday. The ICE lit the bo …
KIJHL: Riders D-man inspired by Top Prospects game

Posted: January 24, 2017
A defenceman for the Fernie Ghostriders has new goals following his turn at the KIJHL’s Top Prospect …

