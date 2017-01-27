  • coldest night

  • Key City Theatre

Confluence of the Elk River and Michel Creek

Elk River Alliance calls new flood strategy “revolutionary”

Posted: January 27, 2017 A community based group is ready to head into uncharted waters when it comes […]
Conservation Officer Service

26 Snowmobilers caught without proper insurance near Fernie

Posted: January 27, 2017 A recent enforcement blitz has BC Conservation Officers reminding East Kootenay snowmobilers to […]
Playboxes Healthy Kimberley

Healthy Kimberley wants to get kids active with new ‘Playboxes’

Posted: January 27, 2017 Healthy Kimberley wants to make play easier for kids in […]
elk valley - coal industry (photo courtesy of fernie.com)

Wildsight calls for no new Elk Valley mines until water quality issues addressed

Posted: January 27, 2017 Wildsight is calling for a more balanced land use plan […]
View of Victoria Avenue at night, downtown Fernie, British Columbia, Canada

Fernie pushing to extend boundaries for more industrial development

Posted: January 27, 2017 The City of Fernie is looking to extend its boundaries […]
KarinP-002

Citizen of the Year to be honoured at banquet

Posted: January 27, 2017  A formal banquet will be held Friday for Karin Penner, […]

KIJHL Logo

KIJHL: Eddie Mountain Divsion Friday match ups

Posted: January 27, 2017
Friday will be a showdown of pure, Eddie Mountain Division match ups. The Kimberley Dynamiters are v …
COTR-volleyball-EDIT

COTR: Avalanche squads fall to Royals

Posted: January 27, 2017
The College of the Rockies Men and Women’s volleyball teams both fell 3-1 to the Douglas College Roy …
LogoHeader

Mount Baker WILD host basketball tournament

Posted: January 27, 2017
The Mount Baker Secondary senior boys basketball team kick off their first home tournament of the ye …
jakob

WHL: ICE rookie goalie gets first home start in over a month

Posted: January 27, 2017
The Kootenay ICE will have their rookie goalie Jakob Walter between the posts when they host the Spo …

