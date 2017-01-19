KIJHL: Riders eager for first win over Thunder Cats Posted: January 20, 2017 The Fernie Ghostriders are on the hunt for their first win over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats Frid …

KIJHL: Kimberley, Fernie start weekend at home Posted: January 20, 2017 It will be a busy weekend for the Eddie Mountain Division of the KIJHL. On Friday, the Kimberley Dyn …

WHL: ICE visit Americans for first Krebs’ family feud Posted: January 20, 2017 The Kootenay ICE are taking on the Tri-City Americans in Washington, Friday. The team is looking to …