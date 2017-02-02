  • coldest night

BREAKING NEWS: Two of three accused in child removal case found guilty

Posted: February 3, 2017 A judge in Cranbrook Supreme court says the Crown proved […]
Over 300 acres of land in Columbia Valley now under permanent protection from NCC

Posted: February 3, 2017 Over 300 acres of land near Radium Hot Springs is […]
Repaving project in Cranbrook, Kimberley area to start in Spring

Posted: February 3, 2017 A large repaving project will get underway this spring in […]
Decision in child removal case expected Friday

Posted: February 3, 2017 A judge is expected to deliver his ruling in Cranbrook […]
Accused in husband poisoning trial says he was depressed, suicidal

Posted: February 3, 2017 A Cranbrook woman accused of driving her husband to end […]
Kimberley asking residents about disaster preparedness

Posted: February 3, 2017 All Kimberley residents need to be ready in case of […]

KIJHL: Thunder Cats set on clinching division

Posted: February 3, 2017
The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are looking to continue dominating the Eddie Mountain Division as th …
WHL: ICE prepare to battle Warriors

Posted: February 3, 2017
The Kootenay ICE are home again Friday hosting the Moose Jaw Warriors. The teams have not met since …
KIJHL: Likely playoff preview as Nitros and Riders clash Friday

Posted: February 3, 2017
The last regular season meeting between the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders happens at t …
WHL: Fleury recovering from whirlwind Top Prospects Game

Posted: February 2, 2017
Kootenay ICE Captain Cale Fleury is getting back into the swing of things following a whirlwind star …

