  • coldest night

  • Key City Theatre

The Buzz

See All

Recent News

Cranbrook court

Cranbrook woman allegedly called suicidal husband ‘coward’ before offering to get gun

Posted: February 1, 2017 A Cranbrook woman accused of pushing her suicidal husband to take his own […]
Western Financial Place

Cranbrook budgeting for $3 million Western Financial Place roof replacement

Posted: February 1, 2017 The City of Cranbrook is looking to set aside three […]
badger

305 hectares of critical badger habitat near Kimberley to be restored

Posted: February 1, 2017 An extensive restoration project is underway to enhance critical American badger habitat […]
cranbrookcourt

Trial starts Wednesday for Cranbrook woman accused of poisoning husband

Posted: February 1, 2017 A rare trial begins in Cranbrook Wednesday for a woman […]
Cranbrook United Church

Cranbrook to hold candlelight vigil for Quebec mosque shooting victims

Posted: February 1, 2017 Residents of Cranbrook are invited to a Candlelight Vigil Wednesday […]
Lake Windermere Duck Boxes

Invermere high school students build wood duck boxes for Columbia River

Posted: January 31, 2017 Four students from an Invermere high school are doing their […]

> View all News <

Sports

VOLLEYBALL1

COTR: Avalanche Women adding new plays to arsenal

Posted: February 1, 2017
The College of the Rockies Women’s volleyball team are adding new plays to their arsenal. This from …
volleyball

COTR: Avalanche Men crack down on defence

Posted: February 1, 2017
The College of the Rockies Men’s volleyball team are spending the week cracking down on their strugg …
kootenayicearmlogo

WHL: ICE allow Tigers to pounce back

Posted: February 1, 2017
The Kootenay ICE were overtaken in a 4-3 slug out with the Medicine Hat Tigers. The two teams went b …
Nitros1

KIJHL: Nitros Coach says team will be playoff ready

Posted: January 31, 2017
The Kimberley Dynamiters are staying positive despite failing to string wins together since sweeping …

> View all Sports <

> Check out The Community Calendar <