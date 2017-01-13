  • coldest night

  • Key City Theatre

Elkford, Sparwood SAR successfully locate overdue snowmobilers

Posted: January 16, 2017 A happy end to a long and cold day for two […]
RDEK Energy Manager laying foundation for energy efficient homes

Posted: January 16, 2017 Over 40 building contractors in the region are now certified to […]
Public input invited on Koocanusa recreation plan

Posted: January 16, 2017 East Kootenay residents can soon have their say on recreation management […]
MP Wayne Stetski to talk marijuana legislation with Kootenay-Columbia residents

Posted: January 13, 2017 Your MP for Kootenay-Columbia wants your feedback on marijuana legislation […]
Valuable experience at Olympic venue for Kimberley’s Molly Miller

Posted: January 13, 2017 Kimberley Nordic Skier Molly Miller says her recent turn at […]
Elk “carnage zone” between Cranbrook – Kimberley likely worse this winter

Posted: January 13, 2017 A local biologist is concerned an unusual amount of elk […]

WHL: ICE swept in Brandon

Posted: January 16, 2017
The Kootenay ICE were swept by the Brandon Wheat Kings in a two game series this weekend. The ICE go …
KIJHL: Nitros, Riders drop lone weekend outings

Posted: January 16, 2017
The Kimberley Dynamiters failed to take control of the Eddie Mountain Division Saturday, falling 5-2 …
KIJHL’s Top Prospects game makes its return

Posted: January 13, 2017
The Top Prospects game, a talent scouting showcase for some of BC’s best junior B players, makes it’ …
KIJHL: Quiet night in Eddie Mountain Division

Posted: January 13, 2017
It will be a quiet Friday for the Eddie Mountain Division of the KIJHL. Only two teams will be on th …

