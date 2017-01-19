The Buzz
Recent News
Elkford Mayor blames controversy for low turn-out to urban deer forumPosted: January 20, 2017 Elkford’s Mayor is disappointed only 25 people came out for a forum […]
BC Wildlife Health Program seeks help for moose surveillancePosted: January 20, 2017 The BC Wildlife Health Program is seeking assistance with its […]
Test results show no “poison” in Cranbrook Community ForestPosted: January 20, 2017 Cranbrook RCMP says test samples from the Community Forest have […]
Infrastructure debt focus of Kimberley’s State of the City addressPosted: January 20, 2017 Kimberley’s mayor expects the city’s water, sewer and garbage expenses […]
Big Brothers Big Sisters Cranbrook to rebuild from the ground upPosted: January 20, 2017 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cranbrook are ready to face […]
> View all News <
Sports
KIJHL: Riders eager for first win over Thunder CatsPosted: January 20, 2017
The Fernie Ghostriders are on the hunt for their first win over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats Frid …
KIJHL: Kimberley, Fernie start weekend at homePosted: January 20, 2017
It will be a busy weekend for the Eddie Mountain Division of the KIJHL. On Friday, the Kimberley Dyn …
WHL: ICE visit Americans for first Krebs’ family feudPosted: January 20, 2017
The Kootenay ICE are taking on the Tri-City Americans in Washington, Friday. The team is looking to …
Avalanche women making historyPosted: January 19, 2017
The College of the Rockies has a new record. This week, Avalanche power hitter Alexa Koshman was na …