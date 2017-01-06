  • Key City Theatre

Cranbrook Mayor feels confidence in city business at all-time high to start 2017

Posted: January 9, 2017 A major campaign promise from Cranbrook city council should come […]
gastrointestinal virus contained at Cranbrook’s FW Green Home

Posted: January 9, 2017 An outbreak of a gastrointestinal virus at Cranbrook’s FW Green […]
Kimberley Mayor believes RDEK hasty with vote against solar energy testing

Posted: January 9, 2017 Kimberley’s Mayor believes there is an opportunity, as a region, to […]
RDEK votes against solar testing proposal, wants more info

Posted: January 9, 2017 The RDEK will not support solar energy testing at five […]
Elkford to do “what’s best for the community” with urban deer issues

Posted: January 9, 2017 Elkford District Council is considering asking residents what they want as […]
Sparwood looks to economic diversification in 2017

Posted: January 9, 2017 The District of Sparwood is looking ahead to the potential […]

Sports

ICE trade top scorers Zborosky, Alfaro to Hurricanes

Posted: January 9, 2017
The Kootenay ICE have shipped off their top two scorers to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Forwards Zak Z …
ICE without two of their best as they defeat Giants

Posted: January 9, 2017
The Kootenay ICE were without two of their best as they took down the Vancouver Giants 3-2 at Wester …
KIJHL: Fernie perfect, Kimberley splits

Posted: January 9, 2017
A perfect weekend for the Fernie Ghostriders. Fernie took a five game losing skid into Friday’s matc …
Nitros’ new starting goalie named Kootenay Conference Player of the Month

Posted: January 6, 2017
The Kimberley Dynamiters will put their eight game winning streak to the test as they welcome league …

