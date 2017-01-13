The Buzz
RDEK Energy Manager laying foundation for energy efficient homesPosted: January 16, 2017 Over 40 building contractors in the region are now certified to […]
Public input invited on Koocanusa recreation planPosted: January 16, 2017 East Kootenay residents can soon have their say on recreation management […]
MP Wayne Stetski to talk marijuana legislation with Kootenay-Columbia residentsPosted: January 13, 2017 Your MP for Kootenay-Columbia wants your feedback on marijuana legislation […]
Valuable experience at Olympic venue for Kimberley’s Molly MillerPosted: January 13, 2017 Kimberley Nordic Skier Molly Miller says her recent turn at […]
Elk “carnage zone” between Cranbrook – Kimberley likely worse this winterPosted: January 13, 2017 A local biologist is concerned an unusual amount of elk […]
WHL: ICE swept in BrandonPosted: January 16, 2017
The Kootenay ICE were swept by the Brandon Wheat Kings in a two game series this weekend. The ICE go …
KIJHL: Nitros, Riders drop lone weekend outingsPosted: January 16, 2017
The Kimberley Dynamiters failed to take control of the Eddie Mountain Division Saturday, falling 5-2 …
KIJHL’s Top Prospects game makes its returnPosted: January 13, 2017
The Top Prospects game, a talent scouting showcase for some of BC’s best junior B players, makes it’ …
KIJHL: Quiet night in Eddie Mountain DivisionPosted: January 13, 2017
It will be a quiet Friday for the Eddie Mountain Division of the KIJHL. Only two teams will be on th …